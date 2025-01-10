Jan. 20 is the first Free Park Day of 2025

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The first Free Park Day of 2025 is upon us.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is waiving entrance fees at all 73 state parks and recreation areas on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.

This Free Park Day is one of four days each year that the DNR waives vehicle permit fees to encourage everyone to get outside and explore the wonders of Minn.

In winter, visitors can partake in popular snow activities like sledding, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing. There are many other winter activities that don’t require snow, though, such as birding, wildlife watching and winter hiking.

The entrance fee waiver does not cover amenity or user fees for activities like camping or equipment rentals.

The next Free Park Day happens in the spring.