Stearns County Swears In New County Commissioner and Re-Elected Officials

By Nyah Adams / News Director

Jeff Bertram has been elected to serve as commissioner of Stearns County’s Third District.

After the retirement of commissioner Jeff Mergen, Bertram was sworn in January 3rd.

Officials say following the recent redistricting, the 3rd District represents the cities of Paynesville, Roscoe, Eden Valley, Richmond, Cold Spring, Rockville, Kimball, and St. Augusta, and the townships of Zion, Paynesville, Munson, Eden Lake, Collegeville, Wakefield, Luxemburg, Maine Prairie, St. Augusta, Fair Haven, and Lynden.

Re-elected county officials were also sworn in during the Commissioners meeting. These include but are not limited to County Attorney Janelle Kendall, Sheriff Steve Soyka and Auditor-Treasurer Randy Schreifels. Returning commissioners include Tarryl Clark, Joe Perske and Leigh Lenzmeier.