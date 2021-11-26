Join Mayor Dave Kleis For the Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony At The River’s Edge Convention Center

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

Ready for the holiday season? Well you can start by joining St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis for the annual tree lighting ceremony Thursday, December 2nd.

The ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. at the River’s Edge Convention Center with plenty of activities to do.

Free live music, hot cocoa, apple cider and cookies are what you can expect to enjoy throughout the night.

The River’s Edge center is located in downtown St. Cloud at 10 4th Ave. South.