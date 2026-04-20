Suspect of Sartell shooting in custody after turning himself in

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

SARTELL, Minn. — The suspect of a Sartell shooting is in custody after turning himself in.

Early morning on Sunday, April 19, 24-year-old Jakob Mohr allegedly followed the victim’s vehicle through St. Cloud in an attempt to stay near him, according to a media release from Sartell Public Safety.

Both the victim and Mohr traveled northbound on Highway 15 out of St. Cloud. In an effort to get away, the victim exited onto County Road 120.

According to the release, Mohr pulled alongside the victim’s vehicle near Sam’s club, and then multiple shots. Only one shot hit the victim.

Mohr fled the area and the victim was able to call 911.

A short time later, Mohr’s vehicle was located at a local bar in Sauk Rapids. However, Mohr was not in the vehicle when it was found.

Mohr voluntarily turned himself in later that day, and is now in custody.

The victim is being treated for his injuries and expected to survive. Investigators believe Mohr targeted the victim due to tensions involving a mutual friend.