SCSU Women’s Center hosts Fight For Reproductive Rights March Saturday In St. Cloud

Nyah Adams / News Director

On Monday, October 4th the Supreme Court will set the standard for women’s rights across the country.

Following Texas’s move to ban abortions at or around six weeks, the Women’s Center at St. Cloud State University is showing their support for women by hosting a march for reproductive freedom Saturday, October 2nd from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Barden Park. After the march, everyone is invited to go to Barnes and Noble for a demonstration at 1:00 p.m.

More than 110 organizations nation-wide have joined forces to take part in the #RallyforAbortionJustice to show support Roe v. Wade.

During the rally, attendee’s are required to wear a mask and social distance.