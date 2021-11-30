Join The Speech And Debate Team Wednesday Night For Their Fall Debate Showcase

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

The Great SCSU Face-off Fall Debate Showcase is happening = from 6:30 p.m.- 7:45 p.m. in the Voyaguers South Room in the Atwood Memorial Center, and you’re invited.

The St. Cloud State University Speech and Debate team and the Department of Communication Studies is hosting showcase Wednesday, December 1st.

The Parliamentary style debate will feature SCSU members putting their skills to the ultimate test.

You can attend this event for free, and if you would like more information email sdwells@stcloudstate.edu.