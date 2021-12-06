Justice Alan Page to Visit Lincoln Elementary in St. Cloud

By: Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

Lincoln Elementary in St. Cloud will welcome a special visitor to their school Tuesday.

Former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page will be reading to the schoolchildren and visiting classrooms. Later in the day the retired judge will be hosting a community conversation on how to support youth to achieve their full potential.

The community conversation will feature multiple different speakers and will be held at Promise Neighborhood Central Minnesota.

Alan Page is a former NFL MVP, and played with the Minnesota Vikings. While playing in the NFL Page completed his legal education. After the NFL Page became the first African American elected to the Minnesota Supreme Court.