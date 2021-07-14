Juvenile Accidentally Discharges Firearm, Sending Bystanders To Hospital

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

An accidental firearm discharge near Melrose sends three people to the hospital.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says a juvenile shooting clay pigeons with their family last Saturday was unloading a 20-guage shotgun when the firearm discharged.

The barrel of the shotgun was pointed at the ground when it ricocheted towards a 4-year-old, a 9-year-old, and a 67-year-old, sending them to the hospital.

All were released and the children sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Sauk Centre Police department. This is an ongoing investigation.