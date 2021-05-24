K-9 and Law Enforcement Training Exercises on Campus

By Jo McMullen / KVSC Reporter

Now that the academic year at St. Cloud State University has come to a close the campus welcomes other forms of education and training.

Aside from youth sports and academic camps, the school has been the site of several law enforcement exercises in the last several years in the summer when fewer students and faculty are on campus.

Interim Assistant VP of Safety and Risk Management Steve South says on Tuesday members from the local law enforcement community will be conducting K9 training exercises at Benton Hall.

South adds there will be a presence of law enforcement personnel, vehicles and equipment being used at Benton Hall from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The training will not have a significant impact on the campus outside of Benton Hall but employees and students may notice emergency simulations, including loud bang noises, during the training period and should not be alarmed.