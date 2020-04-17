Kimball Man Accidentally Amputated Three Fingers

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office responded to call about a man who accidentally amputated three of his fingers Thursday.

At around 1:05 p.m. Thursday deputies arrived at the scene of a home just west of Annandale and found 53-year-old Eugene Gohmann, of Kimball working alone in his shed. Gohmann was cutting plastic with a table saw, when he accidentally amputated three of his fingers.

Gohmann was taken to St. Cloud Hospital by ambulance for medical treatment.