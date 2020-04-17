Apr 17, 2020
Kimball Man Accidentally Amputated Three Fingers
The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office responded to call about a man who accidentally amputated three of his fingers Thursday.
At around 1:05 p.m. Thursday deputies arrived at the scene of a home just west of Annandale and found 53-year-old Eugene Gohmann, of Kimball working alone in his shed. Gohmann was cutting plastic with a table saw, when he accidentally amputated three of his fingers.
Gohmann was taken to St. Cloud Hospital by ambulance for medical treatment.