Nov 3, 2023
Kimball man in jail on suspicion of DWI
By Grace Jacobson / News Director
MAINE PRAIRIE TWP., Minn. — A Kimball man is in jail for driving recklessly while possibly being intoxicated.
Stearns County Sheriffs say 36-year-old Austin Leedom of Kimball was hitting mailboxes and driving in and out of the ditch around 1 p.m. Thursday on Highway 15 in Maine Prairie Township.
When deputies found Leedom, he had crashed his pickup into a corn field on County Road 147.
Leedom was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was not hurt.
He is currently being held at the Stearns County Jail on suspicion of DWI.
The crash is under investigation.