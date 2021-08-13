Kimball Man Injured In A Motorcycle Accident

Nyah Adams / News Director

Stearns County Sheriff’s office says they responded to a motorcycle crash in St. Wendel Township on August 12th near County Road 3.

Deputies say, 58 year-old Robert Theodore French, of Kimball, was not wearing a helmet when he overcompensated a right turn and his motorcycle entered a ditch.

French was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital by Mayo Ambulance for care.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by St. Joesph Fire and Rescue.