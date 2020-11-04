Kleis, Mayoral Incumbents, Poised for Victory as Majority of Precincts are Counted

By Blake Theisen / News Director

The Mayoral races in the St. Cloud area have all been fully counted and all of the incumbents have unofficially maintained their positions in office.

With all precincts reporting as of 11 a.m. this morning, Dave Kleis is poised for re-election in St. Cloud over challenger Steven Schiller by 7,589 votes. Kleis had maintained a heavy lead into the early hours of Wednesday morning with 96% of precincts reporting.

In Waite Park, Rick Miller leads Brian Sluss by 1,047 votes, and Rick Schultz is ahead of Anne Buckvold in St. Joseph by nearly 18%. David Heinen is leading by 556 votes to win in Cold Spring over challenger Mike Fall.

These totals include votes received on election night, absentee and mail-in ballots. The totals do not include any absentee ballots that are outstanding in counties that are collecting through November 10.