KVSC ANNOUNCES COVERAGE TEAM FOR 2024-25 SCSU HOCKEY

By: The KVSC Sports Department

KVSC prepares for season 38 of Husky Hockey on our airwaves as we announce our 2024-25 Hockey Broadcast/Writing crew.

The broadcast crew will be headed by two returners in Program Director Brian Moos and Sports Director Alexander Fern. Sports Director Carl Goenner joins the broadcast team for his first season as a third member of the booth and Kyle Ginsbach will be the beat-writer covering SCSU Men’s Hockey this season for KVSC.

ALEXANDER FERN

Fern, originally from Lincoln, Nebraska, is entering his third season as part of the KVSC broadcast team for Husky Hockey. Before moving to St. Cloud in 2021, he gained valuable experience as the voice of his high school’s baseball and basketball teams. Since joining St. Cloud State University, Fern has covered SCSU athletics for the past four seasons, including calling several NCAA tournament games across a variety of sports. As he steps into his third year of broadcasting Husky Hockey, Fern looks forward to continuing his work with KVSC, providing high-quality coverage for fans and the university community.

BRIAN MOOS

Brian Moos is the Program Director at KVSC and is entering his third year covering St. Cloud State University Men’s Hockey. From Hudson Wisconsin, Brian has always had a deep passion for the sport. Moos is dedicated to connecting listeners with the inspiring stories of SCSU’s exceptional student-athletes and coaches. He is committed to delivering broadcasts that resonate with fans and looks forward to witnessing the team’s success in the NCAA tournament in 2025.

CARL GOENNER

Goenner, a native of Clear Lake, Minnesota, and a graduate of Tech High School, began his journey at KVSC in 2021. Carl is in his fourth year as a KVSC broadcaster. He has served as the play-by-play voice for St. Cloud State Volleyball for two years and is now thrilled to expand his role by calling hockey games for the teams he grew up rooting for. Carl is also excited about the opportunity to cover games in the NCHC, the premier conference in college hockey.

KYLE GINSBACH

Kyle Ginsbach is embarking on his first season covering Husky Hockey with KVSC. Also a native of Hudson Wisconsin, Kyle brings a background in sports media, having contributed to the Milwaukee Brewers fan site, Brewer Fanatic. Though Wisconsin remains home for Kyle, his three years in Minnesota have prepared him well for the excitement of his first season with Husky Hockey. Kyle is eager to bring his enthusiasm and experience to the KVSC team as he covers St. Cloud State’s upcoming hockey season.

NEXT UP

The 2024-25 season gets underway on Saturday with an exhibition matchup against the Minnesota Golden Gophers with puck drop slated for 6:00 PM CST with the Husky Hockey Pregame Show beginning 30 minutes before game time. Brian Moos will be on Play-By-Play duties, Alexander Fern will be on color and Carl Goenner will be the ice-side reporter. The season then gets officially underway on Sunday with a trip to St. Paul against the St. Thomas Tommies with game time slated for 5:00 PM.

All 34 SCSU Men’s Hockey games will be broadcast live on KVSC with select women’s games being on the main airwaves as well. Tune into KVSC on all platforms at a future date for a full schedule of SCSU Hockey Broadcasts!