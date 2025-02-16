KVSC announces winners for 46th annual Trivia Competition, “Trick or Trivia”

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — KVSC wrapped up their 46th annual trivia competition with an awards ceremony Sunday night, with Stefan’s Dream 26: Bloodbath and Beyond taking home the trophy for the overall win for their 7th consecutive win.

The competition took place over the span of 50 hours and kicked off on Friday, February 14, 2025, and went through Sunday night, February 16, 2025.

Forty-seven teams participated in this year’s “Trick-or-Trivia: A Hauntingly Good Time” event, with three different divisions.

Bring Ya Babadook Badonkadonk took home the plaque for the winning team of Division II, taking 8th place overall.

Kids-You’re in for a Treat! brought home the plaque for Division III, taking 32nd place overall.

KVSC also announced Dan Barth as the Jo McMullen Volunteer Award winner.

Barth will join the Marty Sundvall Trivia Hall of Fame for KVSC with Backwards Bread as the sponsor winner and House of Insanity as the team winner.

House of Insanity has been a partaking team for Trivia Weekend for 27 years.

“We need to find our joy, this weekend was a chance to find joy,” said Alison Feigh, a member of Stefan’s Dream team.

Trivia Weekend next year will take place February 13-15, 2026.

(Photos credit: Andrea Keller)