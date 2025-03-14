KVSC Joins Project 37 to Bring a Concert to the SCSU Campus on March 23

KVSC and Project 37 are presenting a showcase of local St. Cloud and Minneapolis bands on the St. Cloud State University campus on Sunday, March 23.

The following bands will play the show:

THE SHACKLETONS (indie rock)

The Shackletons are a hand-shakin’, name takin’ three-piece indie rock band out of Minneapolis. Comprised of three brothers digging themselves out from the snowbanks of Minneapolis (Colin on guitar and vocal, Cameron on bass, and Evan on drums), the Shackletons are inspired by influences of punk, blues, indie, and whatever they can get their hands on. Their album Formerly the Albatross made it on Star Tribune‘s top 10 albums of 2024 list!

PULLSTRING (alt rock)

Pullstring is the modern everyday man rock band putting to words what it’s like to be a young adult in the 2020s. Hailing from the Twin Cities, they arrived on the music scene as venues began to open up following the lockdowns of the COVID19 pandemic. Their brand of alternative rock is influenced by many artists throughout the decades and brings what fans call “nostalgic vibes” to listeners. Pullstring’s palette of sounds ranges from bittersweet, thoughtful songs to upbeat anthems.

SIMPLE MOTIONS (indie rock)

Simple Motions, a group of young St. Cloud–area musicians, blends modern indie rock with 1980s nostalgia, crafting sonic landscapes and jangly melodies.

Doors open at 5:30 PM and the music starts at 6:00 PM. Cover charge is $5.00, but every dollar that comes into Project 37 goes directly into funding more shows just like this one.

As with all Project 37 shows, this is an ALL AGES and SOBER EVENT.