KVSC To Re-Air Baseballs 2016 NSIC Tournament Championship Game

The 2016 NCIS Tournament Championship Game will go out live over the airwaves on April 10th from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m..

The game pits the St. Cloud State Huskies (41-8) against the Concordia-St. Paul Golden Bears (30-14) on May 15th, 2016 from Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.

The Huskies come into this game having swept through the tournament so far, including a 13-2 win over CSP the day prior.

The Golden Bears come in 3-1 in the tournament and on short rest as their game with UMD the night before finished past 11 p.m..

On the bump for the Huskies will be freshman Cal Giese. The Golden Bears will throw senior Yuji Suzuki out there.

On the call for this game are KVSC Alumi Jeremy Klein and Gabe Anderson with Dante Smith helping in-studio.