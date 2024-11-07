KVSC’s Fall Fundraiser Runs Saturday, November 9 to Sunday, November 17

KVSC is running our fall fundraiser beginning Saturday, November 9. The on-air membership drive begins with Frets, our long-running folk program, from 6:00 AM to 11:00 AM (CST).

Committed to the St. Cloud and Central Minnesota community, KVSC is a student-run, educational radio station that relies on listener support to maintain our operations. Although the station is housed at St. Cloud University, we receive very limited funds from the institution. Those dollars pay only a portion of our labor costs and none of our operational costs.

For that reason, we rely on listener support in the same way as many other public radio stations. During the fall fundraiser, we have several different ways you can support the station. In addition to our traditional donation page, we have just launched the KVSC STORE!

The KVSC Store is set up to allow you to buy special KVSC-branded apparel and items. The products in the store are priced in alignment with the longstanding KVSC pledge perk tiers. By purchasing items through the store, you are financially supporting KVSC in the same way you have before. But the store model allows us to offer a far wider variety of merchandise items.

The store officially launches on Saturday, November 9. In addition to placing the order yourself online, we can take orders for the KVSC Store over the phone during the fundraising drive.

As always, we think of our KVSC supporters as true members of the station, just the same as our on-air volunteers. For that reason, any purchase made at the KVSC Store comes with a KVSC membership card that gets you discounts at multiple businesses in and around St. Cloud.

The fall fundraiser runs through Sunday, November 17.

Thank you for your support of local, community-focused radio!