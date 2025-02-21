Monday Night Live Welcomes Hans Halstead on February 24

After a hiatus prompted by Trivia Weekend and other unexpected turns of events, Monday Night Live is back on Monday, February 24. And we’re welcoming Hans Halstead into the KVSC Performance Studio.

Hailing from Duluth, Hans Halstead brings a modern sensibility to classic rock styles. He cites Tom Petty and Bob Dylan as influences, and regular addresses current societal issues in his lyrics.

You can hear the latest episode of Monday Night Live‘s 34th season by tuning into KVSC-88.1FM at 9:00 p.m. (CST) on February 24. Alternatively, you can stream the station online. Either way, you also have the option of watching the show live online and on UTVS.