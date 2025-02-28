Season 13 of Granite City Radio Theatre Continues with Special Musical Guest Charlie Roth

The 13th season of Granite City Radio Theatre continues on Wednesday, March 12 with special musical guest Charlie Roth.

Known as the Bard of St. Cloud, Charlie Roth is a consummate showman and an ingenious explorer of songs. He’s a splendid songwriter himself and has a real knack for finding amazing, often forgotten gems from the back pages of the Great American Songbook.

When Charlie Roth takes the stage for Granite City Radio Theatre, he’ll of course be backed by our crackerjack house band, Collective Unconscious.

But wait…there’s more!

The show features Jay Terry as your host, and he’s joined by Heather and Makenzie for hilarious comedy sketches. Shades Brigade will bring you thrilling radio drama. And then there’s Dan Barth’s always amusing and perfectly puzzling trivia contest, this time with St. Cloud State University’s interim president, Dr. Larry Dietz, scheduled to be among the competitors.

Granite City Radio Theatre begins at 7:30 PM (CDT). You can listen to the show live at 88.1 FM or online at KVSC.org, but sitting in the audience at Pioneer Place on Fifth is the best place to take it all in. Buy single show tickets for the March 12 episode at this link. Alternatively, season tickets for Granite City Radio Theatre are still available, allowing you to secure your spot for all of the remaining episodes.

Granite City Radio Theatre is made possible through support from the Minnesota Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund.