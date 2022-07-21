UPDATE: Two Suspects Arrested After Shooting Near Lake George Tuesday Night

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

A second suspect has been arrested in a shooting incident that happened Tuesday night near Lake George.

On Thursday, St. Cloud police investigators arrested 18-year-old Rakym Terry Frazier from St.

Cloud. He was taken to the Stearns County Jail and is being held for court.

Police also arrested a 17-year-old teenage boy yesterday they believe was involved in the shooting.

The initial incident was reported just after 6 p.m. when the police were called to an area near Lake George with a report of shots being fired. Officers stopped and detained people involved to find out what happened and were told suspects shot at a person in vehicle, but they did not locate those involved in the shooting.

On Wednesday investigators found the person who was shot at, but he was not injured. That lead to the arrest of the 17-year-old from St. Cloud.

This suspect and Frazier are facing a number of charges including 2nd degree assault, carrying a gun without a permit and reckless discharge of a weapon. The teen will be held a juvenile detention center.