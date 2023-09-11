Lake Sylvia Public Access to Close on Sunday

Grace Jacobson / News Director

A public water access will close in Wright County for at least a month.

The DNR says Twin Sylvia Public Water Access on Lake Sylvia in Annandale will close on Sunday.

It’s due a redevelopment project to stop the invasive species starry stonewort.

With starry stonewort in two surrounding lakes and several other Minn. lakes, the Greater Lake Sylvia Association is doing all it can to prevent the spread of starry stonewort into another location in Lake Sylvia.

Depending on weather conditions, the access will be closed anywhere from four to six weeks.

Docks will likely be removed on Wednesday.

The public will be notified when the access reconstruction is complete and re-opened to the public.