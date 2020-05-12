Lake Wobegon Trail To Receive Maintenance This Summer

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

A popular paved trail in central Minnesota will be getting a makeover this week and through the summer. Starting Monday, May 11th, sections of the Lake Wobegon Trail closed for pre-resurfacing maintenance. The resurfacing part of the project is to begin May 18th.

From May 18th through June 5th the Lake Wobegon Trail will be closed from Co Rd. 17 East to Sauk River Road, Melrose and Sauk Centre. Another portion of the trail will closed starting May 21st.

Lake Wobegon Trail

The project is expected to be finished on June 5th as long as weather conditions allow. To find out more, project updates are available on the Lake Wobegon page of the Stearns County website.