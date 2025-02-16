Lane closure on 10th Avenue North to begin Thursday, February 20

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The city of St. Cloud asks drivers to be advised of a lane closure starting Thursday, February 20, 2025.

The northbound lanes of 10th Avenue North will be closed from 1st Street North to 2nd Street North due to a private utility repair.

A detour will be posted for northbound traffic.

On Friday, February 21, 2025, the traffic lanes will reopen under a single lane closure to allow for roadway restoration.

Southbound traffic will be maintained.

On Friday, February 28, 2025, northbound traffic should be fully reopened weather dependent.