By Shay Lelonek / Assistant News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The City of St. Cloud is advising drivers to be aware of a lane closure due to crane work.

Starting Wednesday, February 5, 2025, the southbound lane of 7th Avenue South will be closed from 1st Street South to Highway 23/2nd Street.

Flaggers will be present to direct southbound traffic to a detour.

Northbound traffic will be maintained.