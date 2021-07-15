Lane Closures In Place On Division Street in St. Cloud

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

You can expect periodic lane closures and lane shifts until this Saturday when driving in both directions down Division Street or Highway 23 in St. Cloud as construction crews work.

Daily lane closures are currently in place until July 16th, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Crews are working along the highway, so drivers are asked to use extra caution.

For current construction information visit the MnDOT website.