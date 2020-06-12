Lane Closures on Highway 10 Between Big Lake and Becker Starting Monday

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Drivers on westbound Highway 10 between Big Lake and Becker may run into slowed or even stopped traffic as the road will be reduced to a single lane beginning Monday, June 15.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the closure will see westbound Highway 10 between County Road 23/Sherburne Avenue and Pine Street to one lane while crews repair concrete.

The closures will occur from June 15 through June 18 and then June 22 through June 25.

If you are headed in this area, please allow for extra time or plan an alternative route.