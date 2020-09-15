Lane Closures on Highway 169 in Elk River Starting Tuesday

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Drivers on Highway 169 in Elk River may run into slowed or even stopped traffic as the south lane will see single closures starting Tuesday.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the closure will see southbound Highway 169 between Jackson Avenue/193rd Avenue NW and 197th Avenue NW down to one lane while crews make an emergency repair to a failed segment of road surface.

The closures will occur from 8 a.m. on Tuesday to 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

If you are headed in this area, be prepared for slow moving traffic and watch out for workers and equipment.

MnDOT says schools are also within this area, so pay attention for students who bike or walk to/from school.