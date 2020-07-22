Lane Closures On I-94 Between Sauk Centre and Albany Starting Next Wednesday

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Drivers on Interstate 94 between Sauk Centre and Albany may run into slowed or even stopped traffic as the road will be reduced to a single lane beginning Wednesday, July 29.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the closure will see Interstate 94 between Highway 71 in Sauk Centre and Highway 238 in Albany down to one lane while crews repair the road surface.

The closures will occur from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and MnDOT expects all lanes to reopen by September 3.

If you are headed in this area, MnDOT asks drivers to slow down, be prepared to stop and move over to give crews room to safely complete their work.