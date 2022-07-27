Large Fight in St. Cloud Parking Lot Involved Gunshots, Two Arrested

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

As St. Cloud Police were looking for a trespassing suspect who authorities say assaulted an officer Monday night they heard gunshots being fired in the same area.

Commander Brett Mushatt says officers were searching the area of the 1000 block of 8th Avenue South just after 8:30 p.m. when they heard the gunshots, and calls came into 9-1-1 at the same time.

Police returned to the site of the original investigation, the parking lot of gas station at the intersection in the 1000 block of 9th Avenue South and University Drive, and came into an active, large fight.

Image from Google maps

People were running from the scene as officers arrived. Police arrested 18-year-old Javoury Maurice Evans from St. Cloud. He was taken to the Stearns County Jail where he was held on charges of 3rd degree riot, fleeing on foot, obstructing the legal process and disorderly conduct. A 14-year-old juvenile male, also from St. Cloud, is also facing charges for his involvement. He was released to his parent.

At some point during the fight, an unidentified male fled the area and fired multiple rounds while running away.

There were no reported injuries in this incident and the investigation is ongoing.