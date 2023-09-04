Law Enforcement Indefinitely Suspend Agreement with District 742, School Resource Officers

Grace Jacobson / News Director

Local law enforcement agencies announced to indefinitely suspend the Joint Powers Agreement (JPA) with the St. Cloud Area School District 742 in regard to School Resource Officers (SRO) for the 2023-24 school year.

Law enforcement agencies announced the decision Friday.

It comes in response to recent changes in the state statute.

Like many districts across Minn., District 742’s formal agreements with local police departments provide School Resource Officers inside the schools.

School Resource Officers are to protect students and staff during the school day as well as during school-sponsored events on evenings and weekends.

Regarding the change, Superintendent Laurie Putnam says, “Our mutual commitment to school safety remains.”

District 742 says law enforcement will be present during the school day and at public school-sponsored evening and weekend events when there is a determined need for public-safety support.

Putnam reminds families that safety in the schools requires a multi-faceted approach including mutual commitment to building strong relationships by staff, students and families as well as strategies that focus on the buildings and grounds, such as controlled and monitored entrances, locked doors, the screening and monitoring of visitors and supervision throughout the schools.