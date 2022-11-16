Nov 16, 2022
LEAF Announces $163,000 in Fall 2022 Grants
Alexander Fern / Assist. News Director
The District 742 Local Education Activities Foundation (LEAF) announced their 2022 Fall semester grants.
Over $40,000 has been award to Adopt A Classroom to help with the cost of school supplies in nearly 170 classrooms in the district. Officials also so $25,000 was given to the District 742 elementary music program.
There was also nearly $20,000 given for supporting of unique classroom instructional initiatives.
Lower increments of the grant went towards tutoring, student resources, and facilities.
For a full list of what the grants went toward, visit www.leaf742.org.