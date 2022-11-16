LEAF Announces $163,000 in Fall 2022 Grants

Alexander Fern / Assist. News Director

The District 742 Local Education Activities Foundation (LEAF) announced their 2022 Fall semester grants.

Over $40,000 has been award to Adopt A Classroom to help with the cost of school supplies in nearly 170 classrooms in the district. Officials also so $25,000 was given to the District 742 elementary music program.

There was also nearly $20,000 given for supporting of unique classroom instructional initiatives.

Lower increments of the grant went towards tutoring, student resources, and facilities.

For a full list of what the grants went toward, visit www.leaf742.org.