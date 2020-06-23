Learn More About Water Quality Improvements in St. Cloud With Zoom Class

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The City of St. Cloud is excited to share more information for residents on their new water quality improvement projects.

Residents are invited to join an online Zoom Class on Thursday from 6-7 p.m. to learn about St. Cloud’s current stormwater system and new projects.

A virtual tour will give viewers a chance to see the City’s underground stormwater treatment systems, rain gardens, street sweepers, the Whitney Park Streambank project and the new adopt-a-drain and stormdrain art programs.

For more information on how to join the online Zoom Class visit here.