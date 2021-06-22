Lemonade Concert and Art Fair This Thursday At SCSU

Joey Erickson / Assistant News Director

St. Cloud State University is hosting their 48th annual Lemonade Concert and Art Fair from 11 a.m to 7:30 p.m this Thursday.

Art vendors, food stands, children’s activities and musical acts will all be back as well after the event was postponed last year due to the pandemic.

The Lemonade Concert and Art Fair is the start of of St. Cloud’s Granite City Days Festival and will be back at full scale this June with 140 vendors spread throughout campus. The art fair is welcoming back former vendors as well as 43 new new ones that have not been showcased before.

New this year, the Granite City Days opening ceremonies and the free St. Cloud Symphony concert with the Fabulous Armadillos will be held at Husky Stadium starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers says this will allow the space between Atwood Memorial Center and Stewart Hall will now be for the Farmer’s Market and artisan vendors.

Visitors are encouraged to park near the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center and ride the free shuttle back and forth to campus. Parking in the 4th Avenue Ramp will be $5 for the entire day as another option.