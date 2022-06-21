Lemonade Fair Kicks Off St. Cloud’s 2022 Granite City Days Thursday

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

Summer festivals are a tradition in Minnesota and this week St. Cloud’s Granite City Days are in the spotlight with St. Cloud State University hosting the 49th annual Lemonade Concert and Art Fair.

The event starts at 11 a.m. Thursday and includes more than 150 vendors spread throughout the campus. There’s a lot happening throughout the day including hourly performances on the World Commons Performance Stage, the festival opening ceremony is at 7 p.m. and the St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra performing at 7:30 p.m. on the Atwood Center Mall.

The Great River Children’s Museum will have a variety of demonstrations and kids activities as well as science demonstrations with Husky Express throughout the day. The Paramount Center for the Arts will have kids activities and performance art in the shade just south of Stewart Hall.

SCSU is providing a free shuttle for parking near the National Hockey Center for the entire day.

Granite City Days continues the rest of the week with live music, fireworks, a parade on Saturday and 5K race on Sunday.