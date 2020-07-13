Level 3 Offender Moving to St. Cloud

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The St. Cloud Police Department is informing residents that a Level 3 Predatory Offender is moving to north St. Cloud.

Forty-five-year-old Demetrius Duncan will be moving into a new home in the 100 block of 12th Avenue North in St. Cloud on July 20th. Duncan was arrested after engaging in sexual contact against an unknown adult female. Police say Duncan gained access to the victim by breaking into the home and using force and a weapon in the assault.

He has served his sentence and is transitioning into the community and lived in St. Cloud previously.

If you have questions or concerns, please contact Sergeant Tad Hoeschen directly at (320) 345-4324 or by E-mail tad.hoeschen@ci.stcloud.mn.us You can also search for more information at the Minnesota Department of Corrections Public Registrant Search.