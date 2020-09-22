Level 3 Offender Moving to St. Cloud

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The St. Cloud Police Department is informing residents that a Level 3 Predatory Offender is moving to north St. Cloud.

Fifty-four-year-old Steven Odelius will be moving into a new home in the 100 block of 12 the Avenue North in St. Cloud on October 5th. Odelius was arrested after engaging in sexual contact against two unknown male children. Police say Odelius gained access to the victims while approaching them in a public place.

He has served his sentence and is transitioning into the community.

If you have questions or concerns, please contact Sergeant Tad Hoeschen directly at (320) 345-4324 or by E-mail tad.hoeschen@ci.stcloud.mn.us You can also search for more information at the Minnesota Department of Corrections Public Registrant Search.