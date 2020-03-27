Level 3 Predatory Offender Moving to North St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department has announced that a Level 3 Predatory Offender is moving to north St. Cloud.

The Police Department says Michael Paul Henson will be moving into a new home in the 100 block of 12th Avenue North in St. Cloud on April 16th. Henson was arrested after engaging in criminal sexual conduct and contact against two separate female children, that he did not know. Henson gained access to each victim, on separate occasions, while in public retail stores.

He has served his sentence and is transitioning into the community.

The St. Cloud Police Department will be holding a community notification meeting that will be posted online during the week of April 13.

If you have questions or concerns, please contact Sergeant Tad Hoeschen directly at (320)345-4324 or by E-mail tad.hoeschen@ci.stcloud.mn.us. You can also search for more information at the Minnesota Department of Corrections Public Registrant Search.