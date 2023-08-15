Level Three Predatory Offender Moving to St. Cloud

Grace Jacobson / News Director

Police say a Level Three Predatory Offender will be moving to the St. Cloud area.

The St. Cloud Police Department say 29-year-old Clarence Carthel Flowers will move into a residence in the 100 Block of 12th Avenue North near Lake George on Monday.

Police say Flowers served his sentence imposed on him by the court and is now transitioning into the community.

They say an informational video will be available for the public to watch the week of Aug. 21 on the City of St. Cloud website.