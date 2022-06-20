Level Three Predatory Offender Notification for St. Cloud

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

The St. Cloud Police Department has issued the required notification about a Level Three Predatory Offender who has moved into a residence in south St. Cloud.

Fifty-six-year-old Steven Lee Odelius moved into the 800 block of 8th Avenue South on June 16. The notification and relocation document says Odelius engaged in sexual contact with two boys who he did not know. The contact included sexual touching and he approached the boys in public.

Steven Odelius

Odelius has served his time and his sentence is expired. State law requires notification of convicted predatory offenders since 1991.