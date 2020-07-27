License Centers Now Taking Appointments for Renewals

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

For many residents it has been uncertain when they can go back and renew their driver’s license.

Now that COVID-19 regulations have started to form, those with an expired or soon to be expired driver’s license can now make an appointment to renew them. Gov. Tim Walz extended the expiration date to October 3rd, for driver’s licenses, ID cards and permits that expired anytime during March 13th to September 3rd.

The Stearns County License Centers found downtown at 705 Courthouse Square or at the Service Center at 3301 County Road 138 in Waite Park will be taking appointments.

Appointments are for driver’s license renewals only and citizens need to have an appointment to get into the building.

Before an appointment can be made, a pre-application must be submitted online to get a confirmation number that is required for scheduling the appointment.

Make sure to have all required documentation and a face covering before coming into your appointment.