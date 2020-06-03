Lightning Strike Ignites House Fire Near Avon

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

A lightning strike is believed to be the cause of a house fire that occurred Tuesday afternoon, just south of Avon.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call just after 2:30 p.m. when the homeowner, 52-year-old Daniel Fennell of Avon heard a loud bang while in his garage.

Fennell could smell smoke and noticed melting on the side of the house.

The Albany Fire Department arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire. There were no reported injuries during the fire.