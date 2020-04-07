Local Board of Appeal, Equalization meetings to be Conducted Remotely

The Stearns County Assessor’s Office will not be holding most in-person Local Board of Appeal and Equalization meetings that were scheduled to take place around the county. Instead, the meetings are being moved to teleconference or conference calls.

Property owners who wish to appeal their property value can still do so through this alternative format at the originally scheduled date and time for their township or city.

The date and time information is shown on each property owner’s valuation notice. For those who want to appeal should call the Stearns County Assessor’s Office to find the information on how to access the meetings.

A full list of meeting dates and times as well as the new meeting format, can be found on the Stearns County website at StearnsCountyMN.gov.

To reach the Stearns County Assessor’s Office for more information, please call (320) 656-3680.