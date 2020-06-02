Local RESTAURANTS Re-Open for Dine-In Patio Seating

By Blake Theisen / News Director / @btheisen24

Restaurants across St. Cloud and it’s surrounding area have opened up their patio’s this week as outdoor dining is now allowed as the state of Minnesota continues to combat and try to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Several local restaurants in the downtown area have extended their patio seating into the streets to follow social distancing guidelines and to maximize the number of tables they can have. Some of these restaurants include White Horse, Olde Brick House and Mexican Village.

The City of St. Cloud has closed down 5th Avenue South until further notice to allow for businesses on 5th Avenue to use the street as seating as well. Searles on Fifth and 7 West Taphouse are currently open for business with their extended patio seating, and House of Pizza Downtown St. Cloud will be joining them on June 8th.

Speaking of House of Pizza, their Sartell location has turned their parking lot into patio seating as well. Other restaurants that are open for dine-in patio seating include, but are not limited to, both Blue Line locations, Old Capital Tavern, and Anejos.

Under the new regulations for restaurants includes requiring all guests to place reservations for a table, so don’t forget to call ahead of time!