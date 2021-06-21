Long Prairie Man Killed in Highway 10 Crash Saturday

Joey Erickson / Assistant News Director

A single car crash Saturday with two young men in the vehicle left one dead and the other with non-life-threatening injuries.

The State Patrol reports says the they were traveling east bound on Highway 10 around 11:30 in the morning when the driver entered the median and rolled over at mile post 167, which is north of Sartell and south of Rice.

Twenty-three-year-old Gregory Sanchez-Carpio from Long Prairie was driving and was killed in the crash. The State Patrol says he and was not wearing a seat belt. The 19-year-old passenger from Long Prairie was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life- threatening injuries.