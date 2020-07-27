Luxemburg Rec Club Awarded “Share the Glove” Grant From Northwoods League

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The St. Cloud Rox has announced that the Luxemburg Rec Club has been awarded the “Share the Glove” grant courtesy of the Northwoods League Foundation.

The Luxemburg Rec Club will receive $2000 worth of baseball and softball equipment including catcher’s gear, fielding gloves, batting helmets, bats and one bucket of balls.

The Rec Club baseball program in Luxemburg is managed by volunteer community members and is open for boys and girls of every level of ability.

The Northwoods League Foundation will be awarding a total of 22 grants this year.