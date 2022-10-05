Mail in Ballots Sent Out to Nearby Cities and Townships For Upcoming Nov. 8th Election

By Nyah Adams / News Director

Those who live in nearby townships and cities where there are not any in-person voting locations have been mailed their ballots.

Those who live in the following townships should soon be receiving their ballots in the mail: Residents in Crow Lake, Crow River, Farming, Getty, Grove, Lake George, Lake Henry, Luxemburg, Melrose, Munson, North Fork, Oak and Spring Hill.

People who live in these cities should also be receiving their ballots soon: This includes Belgrade, Elrosa, Greenwald, Lake Henry, Meire Grove, New Munich, Roscoe, Spring Hill, St. Anthony and St. Rosa.

Officials with Stearns County say these ballots can be returned by mail or voters have the option to drop off their ballots at the Stearns County Service Center located at 3301 County Road 138 in Waite Park from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day.