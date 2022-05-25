Man Arrested After Police Stand-Off in St. Cloud Tuesday

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

A man was arrested after a nearly 8-hour stand-off with St. Cloud police in St. Cloud Tuesday.

Thirty-seven-year-old Shawn Lawrence Jacobs was arrested in an apartment in the 2700 block of 16th Street South, after neighbors had been evacuated by law enforcement. No one was injured in the tense situation.

Assistant Police Chief Jeff Oxton says in the police report the incident began shortly after 8:30 a.m. when the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force tried to serve a knock and announce search warrant to Jacobs regarding a narcotics investigation. Jacobs was home and threatened kill himself and to shoot officers through the closed door.

Arrested Tuesday-Shawn Lawrence Jacobs

Police backed away and set up a perimeter, and they say Jacobs fired a shot from inside the apartment. The bullet came through a wall a hit a wall near where the officers were staging in the hallway. The entire apartment complex was evacuated, and an outer perimeter was extended to parts of Goettens Way and Oak Grove Road.

The St. Cloud SWAT team was activated and crisis negotiators worked with Jacobs for several hours. He left his apartment at 3:50 p.m. and was taken into custody without incident.

He is facing charges based on the search warrant and related to the stand-off. The police department is thanking the neighbors and everyone affected by the situation for their patience and cooperation.