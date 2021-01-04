Man Arrested After Vehicle Pursuit in St. Cloud on Friday

A man was arrested after a vehicle pursuit by St. Cloud Police early Friday morning.

Just after 12 a.m. officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the 800 Block of University Drive South after officers observed the driver involved in a possible drug deal in a business parking lot. The driver refused to pull over and fled eastbound on University Drive.

The pursuit later doubled back going westbound on University Drive, then North onto 5th Avenue South and then Westbound on Division Street.

Officers were able to finally stop the vehicle in the area of the 2600 Block of Goettens Way.

The suspect was taken to Stearns County Jail and was identified as 23-year-old Tremon Henley of Illinois. Deputies found a substance believed to be marijuana inside the vehicle.

Authorities say Henley had a felony warrant for his arrest for Obstruction of Legal Process out of Missouri. He is currently being held for extradition on the warrant and additional local charges that include Fleeing Police in a Motor Vehicle and Possession of Marijuana.