Man Arrested in Little Falls by the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

One man was arrested Thursday by the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force in Little Falls.

According to Commander Jay Salzer, on Thursday a complaint was received for the 900 block of Lilac Lane. The complaint was for substances being distributed from this address.

Investigators located a small amount of methamphetamine and heroin inside the residence and also found a loaded handgun and a semi-automatic rifle.

Thirty-two-year-old Aaron Gaffke of Little Falls was arrested and taken to Morrison County Jail on 5th Degree Possession of Controlled Substance charges.

The investigation is still ongoing and more charges are possible.